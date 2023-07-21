Somerset and Frome by-election: Sarah Dyke promises to be 'active' MP
- Published
Sarah Dyke said she will be an "active, hard-working champion" for Somerset and Frome after the Liberal Democrats overturned a 19,000 Conservative majority to win the seat.
Ms Dyke's 21,187 votes comfortably beat the Tory's Faye Purbrick with 10,179.
The by-election came after the resignation of former Tory MP David Warburton.
"People are angry, they're frustrated and they wanted change and they've seen me as being that change," said Ms Dyke.
The Lib Dem victory represented a 29% swing away from the Conservative party and means they retake the seat they held between 1997 and 2015.
Ms Dyke said Mr Warburton had been an "absent" MP and that the people of Somerton and Frome have been left without a voice for too long.
'Getting out there'
Mr Warburton was suspended by the Conservative party in April 2022 when claims of sexual misconduct were made against him.
He resigned as an MP last month. He admitted drug-taking and an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations was withdrawn earlier in the week.
"I think they will have a hard working MP now for Somerset and Frome because they haven't had that for far too long," Ms Dyke added.
"For me it's about getting out there and really representing people.
"We haven't had an MP in the constituency for far too long, let alone a voice in Parliament so what I want to do is understand more of the issues facing people, catch up on all that case work that just simply hasn't been happening and make people's lives better, because they deserve better in Somerton and Frome.
"It's been a long time coming and it should have been happening over the last year or so," added Ms Dyke.
In her victory speech Ms Dyke thanked "lifelong Conservative voters" who had voted Lib Dem for the first time, as well as Labour and Green supporters who had "lent" their votes.
"We've got a brilliant Liberal Democrat team here who have been working extremely hard over the last three or four weeks but I've been out as a parliamentary candidate talking to people on the doorsteps for the last year or so," said Ms Dyke.
"Thank you for putting your trust in me to deliver for you. I will not let you down. I am truly honoured by the faith of the people of Somerton and Frome.
"It is humbling to be elected to represent the place my family have lived in for generations and farmed for over 200 years.
"People have said enough is enough. Instead of an absent Conservative MP letting you down, you have an active Lib Dem MP lifting you up."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk