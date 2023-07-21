Clevedon venue at capacity as town airs views on road scheme
A meeting to discuss a controversial beachfront road scheme proved so popular many residents were left waiting outside the packed venue.
About 240 people were able to sit in on the meeting but many others were unable to enter, with the site at capacity.
North Somerset Council arranged the meeting to allow residents to give their views on the one-way system along The Beach in Clevedon.
It said a second meeting would be arranged in the near future.
Independent experts have been appointed to review the scheme, which the council says is intended to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.
It introduced a 20mph one-way system and a segregated cycle lane last autumn but some residents are unhappy with the layout and design, which features wavy lines.
Martin Summerell, of campaign group Save Our Seafront, said: "It doesn't work for cyclists, it doesn't work for residents, it certainly doesn't work for businesses and it doesn't work on an aesthetic level."
Toni Antoni, landlord of the Moon and Sixpence, said he is not against the scheme as a whole but felt parking was now more of an issue.
"We have suffered because we have lost a lot of parking spaces. I've lost business. People say to me I'd love to come down but there's nowhere to park," he added.
But many residents are in favour, with Hillary Neal saying it now feels "more like a seafront than a car park."
"It's much more open. Before, we had a phalanx of cars diagonally facing the sea which was a massive barrier to the view and now you've got a much more congenial place to come and enjoy," she added.
Resident David Clegg said he was in favour and visitors had said it looked fantastic.
Leader of North Somerset Council Mike Bell said he was "really pleased" with the large turnout and a big part of the review was to listen to "strong views" on each side.
However, he admitted there was currently no budget to pay for any eventual changes, with a report due to be published towards the end of September.
"The original scheme was fully funded by the Department for Transport and they didn't give us a budget for changes so that is something we need to think about.
"Nothing is off the table, this is an open review process.
"This is a genuine and determined attempt to do the right thing and move us forward to a better long-term solution," he added.
