Evercreech man jailed for trying to sexually abuse child
- Published
A man has been jailed after he was caught using the Internet to arrange a meeting to sexually abuse a child.
Martin Parker, from Evercreech in Somerset, pleaded guilty at Taunton Crown Court on 19 July to arranging to meet a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He received a four-year jail term, and five years on licence, along with a sexual harm prevention order.
Parker, 76, was arrested after an Avon and Somerset Police investigation.
Officers gathered evidence to show that he had sent numerous messages in February and March to arrange to meet the child.
The investigation stopped any child being put at risk, the force said.
Judge Edward Burgess said Parker's actions were: "utterly despicable and contemptuous."
Temporary Det Sgt Harvey Ahern said: "At Avon and Somerset Police we are committed to the protection of children and the prosecution of offenders seeking to harm them.
"There are no safe spaces for offenders to hide that we will not find."