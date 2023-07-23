Key Taunton road to shut for Firepool regeneration project
A key road into Taunton will be closed throughout the summer holidays to allow the next stage of major regeneration works.
The A3038 Priory Bridge Road will close between 31 July and 1 September to allow for new sewage connections for the Firepool regeneration scheme to be installed.
The scheme will see the former cattle market site on Canal Way regenerated.
A council spokesman said: "There's never a good time to schedule this."
The Firepool regeneration scheme will see the area regenerated with a mixture of residential, commercial and cultural developments.
A one-way system will be in place to allow for "significant excavation" of the road, with the sewerage system being located 4m below the surface level of the highway.
'Inevitable impact'
The Somerset Council spokesman said: "We understand this will inevitably have an impact on residents, businesses and road users, but the Firepool development is a crucial part of the regeneration of Taunton and we need to keep it on track.
"There's never a good time to schedule this - during the summer holidays is the best time in terms of impact on traffic flow."
Traffic will be able to travel from Station Road towards Priory Road roundabout, but will not be able to travel down Priory Bridge Road beyond the junction with Morrisons.
Instead, motorists will be rerouted along Trenchard Way to the Priory Park roundabout.