Yeovil's West Coker Road closed for roadworks until September
- Published
A key route connecting a town to surrounding villages has been closed for roadworks until September.
Traffic lights are being upgraded and resurfacing work carried out on West Coker Road, which connects Yeovil to West Coker.
It is part of a £16.6m county-wide programme by Somerset Council and diversions will be put in place.
The council said the lengthy closure was necessary due to "significant excavations" to replace traffic lights.
Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council's lead executive member for transport, said the work was long overdue and impact on the community would be minimised.
"We have to act now and a 'one hit' approach in getting both the signals replaced and resurfacing carried out at the same time is the sensible option," he said.
"The traffic signals need to be replaced before they fail and cause worse disruption, whilst a full resurfacing of the road is needed urgently."By September, we will have completed major long-term improvements on this busy stretch of road and won't need to return for the foreseeable future," added Mr Rigby.The works will take place during the school summer holidays and the road is due to reopen on 4 September.
Somerset Council will also be resurfacing West Coker High Street, with access for residents and businesses in the immediate area maintained throughout.
