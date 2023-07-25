Attempted kidnapping of woman walking along Yeovil road
A woman has been the victim of an attempted kidnapping in Somerset.
The woman was walking along Preston Road, in Yeovil, when she became aware of a silver Skoda SUV following her, which pulled up alongside her.
A man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the car but she got away, sustaining scratches to her arm, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The suspect is described as white, with dark features, in his mid to late 30s, and he was wearing a black hat.
"Officers would also like to speak to a man and woman who were walking a dog around Preston Park at the same time as the incident," a police spokesperson said.
