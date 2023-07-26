Man who wedged car outside Bath hotel gets driving ban
A man who wedged a car against the windows of a historic hotel when he crashed it after drinking has been banned from driving for 15 months.
Benjamin Maddocks, of Surrey, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after admitting he was responsible for the crash at the Francis Hotel in Queen Square, Bath.
No-one was hurt, but the car was wedged for three days until it was removed.
At Bath Magistrates' Court Maddocks, of Broad Lane, Parkgate, was ordered to pay £253 in court fees.
He has also been offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
The wedged car was later lifted away from the hotel by a crane.
During Maddocks' appearance, presiding magistrate Mark Pilgrim told him: "While it's obviously not good you should be here because of drink-driving, this is not the end of the story.
"You can recover from this and hopefully your studies can recommence.
"This shouldn't be the thing that defines you. There is a future."
