Man who wedged car outside Bath hotel gets driving ban

The car wedged against the Francis Hotel
A fire crew helped one person out of the car, while another got out by himself
By Rhiannon Yhnell
BBC News

A man who wedged a car against the windows of a historic hotel when he crashed it after drinking has been banned from driving for 15 months.

Benjamin Maddocks, of Surrey, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after admitting he was responsible for the crash at the Francis Hotel in Queen Square, Bath.

No-one was hurt, but the car was wedged for three days until it was removed.

At Bath Magistrates' Court Maddocks, of Broad Lane, Parkgate, was ordered to pay £253 in court fees.

He has also been offered a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

A car which became wedged against the basement of a historic hotel has been lifted away

The wedged car was later lifted away from the hotel by a crane.

During Maddocks' appearance, presiding magistrate Mark Pilgrim told him: "While it's obviously not good you should be here because of drink-driving, this is not the end of the story.

"You can recover from this and hopefully your studies can recommence.

"This shouldn't be the thing that defines you. There is a future."

