Bath murder: Trial date set for accused 15-year-old
A teenager charged with murder following the the death of a man is set to go on trial.
Ben Moncrieff, 18, was found critically injured in Southgate Street at about 03:30 BST on 06 May. He died at the scene.
A 15-year-old boy from south London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 09 October.
He has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
