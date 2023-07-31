Key Taunton road shut for work on Firepool development
Works on a key road have started in Taunton.
The Somerset Council works on Priory Bridge Road started on 31 July and involve "significant excavation" of the road for a new sewage connection.
A one-way system will be in place from 31 July to 1 September.
Traffic will be able to travel from Station Road towards Priory Road Roundabout but not down Priory Bridge Road beyond the junction with Morrisons.
A Somerset County Council spokesperson said: "We understand this will inevitably have an impact on residents, businesses and road users, but the Firepool development is a crucial part of the regeneration of Taunton and we need to keep it on track.
"There's never a good time to schedule this - during the summer holidays is the best time in terms of impact on traffic flow.
"If you're visiting Taunton, we'd strongly advise using the park and ride services at Silk Mills or Gateway.
"It's just £1 to get into town, will save you having to get involved with traffic and you'll be helping to reduce congestion."
