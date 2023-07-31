Childcare activities offered free to parents for summer holidays
Families struggling to afford to give their children things to do in the school summer holidays are getting support with free activities.
The rising cost of living has left some families finding it difficult to budget for days out.
"It's shocking how much the kids are losing out," said mother-of-two Anita Walton.
Free childcare activities are being funded by the Department for Education for children who get free school meals.
In Somerset, free play days are being held across the south of the county, while in Bristol a website has been launched for parents to search for activities.
Gloucestershire County Council has a website for its activity list, as does Wiltshire Council on its FUEL Summer 2023 website.
Every local authority will be providing activities using the Holiday Activities and Food Programme, for children who are in receipt of free school meals
In Somerset, the government funding has paid for sports camps run by Inspired Schools.
They offer everything from quidditch to football, basketball and rounders.
"We also provide a nutritional lesson so children understand it's good to eat healthily, alongside arts and crafts," said Ben Kirk, director of Inspired Schools.
"It makes a massive difference, when children are physically active during the day, they've used up some energy which makes it easier for their parents.
"For some children, the meal they have with us might be the only hot meal they have that day."
Mother of two Zoe Curtis has been taking advantage of the classes in Malmesbury.
"I don't see it as free childcare, I see it as something fun for my daughter," she said.
"Having this for her through the holidays gives her a meaning in life, rather than sitting in her room or wandering the streets.
"I feel sorry for her, because she's always helping around the house, but I can't give her the last pound in my purse for pocket money because I might need that.
"But we try and make the most of what we can."
