Giant sculpture of Earth to be displayed at Bath Abbey
Luke Jerram's touring Gaia artwork is to be featured as part of Bath's Treasuring Creation Festival.
Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features detailed Nasa imagery of the Earth's surface and provides a rare opportunity to see our planet floating in space.
The focus of the Treasuring Creation Festival is appreciating and caring for the world.
Mr Jerram's work will be at Bath Abbey between 18 September and 29 October.
Each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture's surface describes 18km of the Earth's crust.
It will be suspended beneath the tower in the centre of the Abbey, providing an awe-inspiring view as visitors enter the building.
A specially made surround-sound composition by Bafta-award-winning composer Dan Jones is played with the sculpture as it slowly rotates.
The work was previously on display at Wells Cathedral, having made its first appearance at the Natural History Museum in 2018.
