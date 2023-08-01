Sisters Madison and Liberty North named as A361 crash victims
- Published
Two sisters who died in a car crash have been named.
Madison and Liberty North, aged 21 and 17 respectively, died after a collision involving a VW Polo and an Audi RS6 in Somerset on Tuesday, 25 July.
A man in his 30s who was also involved in the crash, which happened on the A361 Frome bypass at around 22:30 BST, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
A fundraiser set up in the sisters' memory has since raised over £7,500.
Avon and Somerset Police said their family is being supported by specially-trained officers.
A force statement said: "Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam, doorbell, mobile or CCTV footage.
"They are especially keen to speak with the driver of a white VW who was in the vicinity at the time of the collision."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk