Somerset Council says Chinnock Hollow still closed despite signage theft
Signs and debris have been taken from a road that has been closed since a landslip over two years ago.
Somerset Council said that Chinnock Hollow, near Yeovil, remains impassable indefinitely, and that it has replaced the signs that were stolen.
Twenty tonnes of rock and sand fell on to the road in February 2021.
It is estimated that the road will cost up to £2.7 million to fix, which the council cannot afford at present.
A survey commissioned by the council has found that four sections of the road are at "significant" risk of further landslides.
