Somerset tourism traders talk summer rain and business
- Published
As summers go, you could call this one a total washout.
For many tourist-focused businesses still trying to recover from the pandemic, it has been "dampening", but others say the rain has helped sales.
The BBC spoke to firms in Somerset to see what effect the rainy weather has had on trade.
'Absolutely dreadful'
David Baker, from Styles ice cream based on Exmoor, says the bad weather has meant he is 40% down on sales for this time of year, something he says is "huge".
He says it had been "absolutely dreadful" and he recently attended a West Country show where 12,000 were expected but only 1,500 attended.
The ice cream maker says they are "cutting back" on how much produce they are making.
Hopeful
David Weston, chairman of The Bed and Breakfast Association and based in Bruton, says his industry is still in "recovery mode" so "we really need a brilliant year".
"It does have a dampening effect on bookings [as] these days people do tend to book a bit later so it's even more sensitive to weather," he says.
However, he adds: "If August is excellent weather and we get a longer summer into September being good weather too, that will help a lot."
'We get on with it'
Royston Connor, the landlord of the Top Ship and Bottom Ship pubs in Porlock, highlights the lack of available chefs, soaring interest rates and the cost of materials on top of the recent drizzle.
Government loans handed out during the Covid-19 pandemic also need paying back which is an "add on we didn't need," he adds.
However, he says there are great campsites locally and "once people are here, the weather doesn't matter too much, they'll come out and enjoy themselves".
"We will get on with it… and after 17 years, we have a really good business and work really hard, so touch wood we'll be alright," he added.
Staying dry
Dr Lita Strampp, the curator at Dovery Manor Museum in Porlock, says she is one of those indoor businesses that has benefitted from the grouchy weather.
She says footfall has increased by 20% since the rains swept in.
"We also have a certain empathy for people who are camping and who are holidaymakers," she adds.
"This is their fortnight and they're going to be stuck inside a tent or a caravan."
