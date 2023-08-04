Motorcyclist seriously injured in Yeovil crash
A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash involving a car, police have said.
The incident happened on Western Avenue in Yeovil, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, at about 16:15 BST on Thursday.
Avon and Somerset police said the motorcyclist, a man in his twenties, was airlifted to hospital.
The diver of the car, a woman in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has relevant footage.
