Unexploded bomb destroyed near Taunton college
An unexploded bomb found near a sixth form college has been safely detonated.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called at about 16:40 BST on Thursday to Richard Huish College in Taunton, Somerset.
Contractors had dug up the exploded ordnance in a field behind the college, the force added.
In a statement, it said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended and carried out a controlled explosion.
