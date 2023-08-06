Illegal tobacco stash worth £32k seized in Weston-super-Mare
- Published
Illegal tobacco worth £32,000 has been seized after help from a sniffer dog.
Assisted by trained tobacco sniffer dog Griff, North Somerset Council's Trading Standards (NSCTS) seized the stash of illegal tobacco and cash, from three premises in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
NSCTS said two people were arrested in connection with the findings.
Councillor James Clayton said there was "zero tolerance for flouting the law in relation to tobacco products".
Mr Clayton, the executive member for safety in the community, thanked the officers and teams, which also included the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), for the enforcement and raids.
'Exceed maximum levels'
The raids were part of Operation Cece, a national trading standards project tackling the supply and sale of illegal tobacco.
Mr Clayton urged anyone with "concerns about the sale of illegal tobacco products and vapes to report it to Trading Standards South West".
Ben Hayes, from the Trading Standards investigation team in the south west, said: "Smoking is the single greatest cause of preventable illness and avoidable death in the UK."
He said while all tobacco causes cancer, counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco "made for the illegal market are less likely to adhere to safety standards or a standardised manufacturing process".
He said: "We simply don't know what conditions they're made in - factories may be in a poor state of repair or they may even be manufactured or packed at a home address.
"This poses a greater risk of them containing contaminants and in unknown quantities. When tested, counterfeit and other brands - specifically manufactured for the illegal market - exceed the maximum legal levels of tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide by more than 80 per cent."
He said while lit cigarettes do pose a fire risk, "illegal cigarettes may also fail to extinguish properly if left unattended greatly increasing the risk of fire in the home".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk