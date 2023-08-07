Somerset's A39 road closed after car and lorry collide

A collision between a car and a lorry carrying livestock has forced the closure of a major road.

The A39 between Fiddington and Cannington, near Bridgwater, is shut after the crash was reported just after 06:30 BST, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Emergency services and the air ambulance attended.

Police said the road was likely to be closed for some time and advised motorists to use an alternative route.

