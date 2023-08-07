High Littleton yarn bombing event returns to village

High Littleton sign
Each creation is labelled numerically for people to follow

A village has been adorned with bright and beautiful creations as part of a yarn bombing event.

The village of High Littleton puts on the trail every year with a different theme - this year, it is the A to Z of transportation and motion.

Local knitters of all abilities are invited to contribute and visitors come from far and wide to attend.

Local resident and organiser, Sandra Roberts, said: "We hope it's going to support local businesses too."

Different knitted creations are dotted around the village

The special trail features 26 different creations and is a pre-cursor to the village's upcoming community day.

Last year, it hit the news after the star attraction - a recreation of Stick Man - was stolen, three days after being put in place.

The trail is a competition and provides a free attraction for school children on holiday, running until early September, Ms Roberts added.

The event is "part of the community", organisers said
The oldest knitter, who is 93-years-old, is able to produce "wonderful creations"
Knitted hot air balloons hang in a window

