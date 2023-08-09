Weston-super-Mare cinema to open again under new owner
A seaside town's art deco cinema has been bought by an independent company.
Merlin Cinemas has taken over the former Odeon building in Weston-super-Mare which shut in May.
The new owner has promised to protect the building's famous Compton organ - one of just two working cinema organs in England.
Mike Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, said he was "really pleased" the cinema would "soon be back to doing what it does best".
Merlin Cinemas was founded in 1990 after purchasing the Savoy Penzance, and has since focused on restoring traditional town-centre cinemas, or repurposing heritage buildings as cinemas.
It already runs 17 cinemas across the country, most of which are in the South West.
The latest acquisition, which first opened in 1935, will now be known as the Plaza Weston-super-Mare, and Merlin Cinemas said it would be focusing on getting it open as soon as possible.
Mr Bell said: "I've spoken to Merlin Cinemas today and assured them of our support for their work to maintain cinema operations at the building.
"I am confident, with community support, we can embark on a positive and sustainable future for this landmark site."
Merlin Cinemas said the Plaza would show mainstream films on their release dates, some alternative films and also special screenings of old favourites.
It will also screen opera, ballet and concerts live from theatres including the Royal Opera House and the National Theatre, and the firm said the organ would be heard again "on special occasions".
'Wonderful news'
Geoff Greaves, director of Merlin Cinemas, said reopening the building would "bring back a valuable social amenity and help to invigorate the town centre as well as providing local employment".
"We look forward to bringing this cinema back to life and welcoming customers old and new in the very near future," he said.
Vice chair of the tourism and leisure committee for Weston Town Council, Simon Harrison-Morse, who worked at the Odeon for 28 years, said: "I think it's brilliant. The building was designed to be a cinema and it's wonderful news it will continue.
"It has such an iconic and dominant presence in our town which has served as a cinema for over 80 years and I'm so pleased Merlin Cinemas will ensure it long continues."
