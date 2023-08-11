Busy Taunton roundabout to be resurfaced at night-time
- Published
A busy roundabout will be resurfaced in September through night-time closures.
The Wickes roundabout, which connects four main roads on the approach to Taunton town centre, will close between 20:15 BST and 06:00 BST from 4 to 15 September.
A spokesperson for Somerset Council said the roundabout was showing signs of wear that has raised the risk of punctures.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout.
While the work is underway, diversions will be put in place.
'Important roundabout'
Motorists approaching the roundabout from the Monkton Heathfield urban extension, who would normally use the A3259 and the Priorswood roundabout, will be diverted along the A38 Bridgwater Road, crossing the Creech Castle junction and following Hamilton Road into the town centre.
Vehicles approaching from the west will be diverted back along the Priory Bridge Road, turn left onto Station Road before joining the A3027 Bridge Street through the town centre and then following the Hamilton Road diversion to Creech Castle.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "This roundabout is a very important one in Taunton, but it has reached the stage where it needs to be resurfaced.
"The team will make every effort to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible for road users. But please expect some delays on the evenings that the work is being undertaken."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk