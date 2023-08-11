M5 traffic: Air ambulance on scene of Somerset crash
- Published
A motorway has been shut northbound as an air ambulance attends a serious crash.
The M5 carriageway has been closed between J24 and J23 near Bridgwater after a collision involving a car and a motorbike.
Emergency services were in attendance and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.
There are seven miles of traffic northbound and three miles southbound on approach, National Highways said.
Elsewhere, the M4 was shut near Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire earlier after a coach fire.
One lane is still shut for repair work.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Send your story ideas to bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.