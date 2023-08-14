M5 motorway bridges in Somerset to be repaired
Up to £15m is being spent over the next 12 months on upgrading and repairing five key bridges on the M5.
National Highways said the money would go on "refurbishing structures" on the motorway at junction 24 (Bridgwater South) and junction 25 (Taunton).
It is part of £103m the agency has committed towards around 75 road maintenance and renewal projects across the South West.
The work will be carried out in stages between now and April 2024.
A National Highways spokesman said the bridge refurbishment scheme includes five structures at Bathpool Canal, Bathpool Railway, River Tone and the Blackbrook Interchange North and South.
He said: "The work will involve the removal and replacement of bridge deck expansion joints, waterproofing and resurfacing."
The Blackbrook interchange refers to the two bridges which make up junction 25 and recently had a £19m upgrade by Somerset Council, with contributions from National Highways.
The River Tone bridge lies immediately to the north-east, crossing the river near the Hankridge Farm business park with the Bathpool railway bridge lying to the north of this, next to Taunton Rugby Football Club.
The Bathpool canal bridge crosses the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal near the outskirts of the Monkton Heathfield urban extension and a planned development of 28 homes on the edge of Creech St. Michael.
Minister for Roads, MP Richard Holden said: "Over the next year, the South West will see more than £100m for maintaining, repairing and improving its roads.
"This substantial investment will ensure communities from Cornwall to Wiltshire are better connected, as we grow the economy, and drivers enjoy safe and reliable journeys."
The Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS) said work will be carried out alongside the ongoing upgrade of the A303, between the Podimore and Sparkford roundabouts.
Jason Hones, National Highways' South West regional director, said: "It's vital that our motorways and A-roads are kept in good condition to make sure they remain safe, reliable and keep the South West moving."
