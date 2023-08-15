Clevedon Town Council facilities close as it loses insurance
A host of public areas in a popular seaside town have been shut after a council was dropped by its insurers.
People in Clevedon, North Somerset, are "strictly forbidden" from accessing their allotments, Herbert Gardens open space and seafront tennis courts.
Clevedon Town Council said it had been notified by its insurers of an issue with its policy.
The facilities were closed at 17:00 BST on Monday and the council said it is "working hard to resolve" the matter.
Other facilities run by Clevedon Town Council, including its own offices, are also out of bounds and will remain closed until further notice.
Activities at the Barn Youth and Community Centre have been cancelled but the children's centre area will continue to operate.
The Salthouse Fields skate park and multi-use games area will also remain open after North Somerset Council stepped in to carry out safety and maintenance checks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'Existential crisis'
In a statement posted on the council's website, town council chairman Trevor Morgan and locum responsible financial officer Bruce Poole, said: "The council is working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible and will provide further updates."
The LDRS said one councillor had told them, "we are, as a council, in an existential crisis".
The authority's community grants process has been paused, but the council stated that it was making contact with suppliers and community groups.
Payments would continue to be made "for the foreseeable future," they added.
A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "Clevedon Town Council is a separate and independent organisation from North Somerset Council.
"We are contracted by Clevedon Town Council to carry out maintenance and safety checks on the Salthouse Fields skate park and the multi-use games area.. [and] will continue this work to help keep these facilities open to the public."
They said the other facilities remain the responsibility of the town council but they will work with them to try to find a solution.
