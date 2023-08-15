Wells Police Station could be turned into retirement flats
A former police station could be converted into retirement flats if new proposals are approved.
Wells Police Station was in use on Glastonbury Road until late 2021, when officers and staff were moved to a new facility on Burcott Road.
The building was put on the market after the relocation was completed.
Churchill Retirement Living has now submitted plans to Somerset Council for permission to convert the property into 47 retirement flats.
The applicant says 31 flats will be one-bedroom, and 16 will be two-bedroom, with all being sold at full market price to people aged over 60.
Under the plans, residents would be able to use communal facilities including a lounge, guest suite and meeting areas.
Access to the site will be from the existing entrance onto the A39, with 23 car parking places being provided.
Churchill Retirement Living already operates the Riverain Lodge complex in Taunton town centre, and has expressed an interest in redeveloping the Crispin Centre in Street into new apartments, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesman for Planning Images, representing the applicant, said: "Wells city centre lies a short distance to the east of the site and is highly accessible by foot for potential residents.
"The proposal represents investment within Wells to bring forward much-needed specialist retirement accommodation in a sustainable location."
Somerset Council is expected to make a decision on the proposals by the end of 2023.
