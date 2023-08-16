Clevedon Town Council facilities closure linked to councillor's finances
- Published
The closure of facilities in a seaside town after a council was dropped by its insurers has been linked to a councillor's personal financial record.
Clevedon Town Council was forced to close its offices, allotments, tennis courts and a park on Tuesday.
It was after insurers were alerted that local councillor Carl Francis-Pester had county court judgements connected to him that they withdrew the cover.
He said: "Having worked in insurance for 20 years, I was surprised by this."
Mr Francis-Pester continued: "This spurious allegation was made that the council cannot get insurance because of county court judgements related to either limited companies with which I have been associated, or me personally."
He said he had not seen the alleged letter from the council's insurers.
The town council chairman Trevor Morgan said that at this time, no other insurance company is prepared to step in.
Mr Francis-Pester confirmed he has faced financial troubles, with county court judgements connected to him.
After the council was dropped by insurers Aviva on Monday evening, people in Clevedon were "strictly forbidden" from accessing their allotments, Herbert Gardens open space and the seafront tennis courts.
Resident Carol Wring said "something has gone very wrong" and people at the allotments are "very disappointed".
Ms Wring, who was herself a councillor for 24 years, said: "It's horrendous a main council is not able to sort its insurance out.
"I think we'll all feel very disappointed that our council is unable to do its job."
Local resident Gillian Tossell said to come to the allotments and find they are banned from entering left them "outraged".
"We're right where everything has grown and we've got to pick it or its all going to die off," Ms Tossell added.
"We pay to be here, we've paid our dues and we've got this now."
Another resident, Richard Morrish, agreed.
"There's crops to be picked… and we've got the right to be here so I don't see why we should stop," he said.
The group said they visit the allotments most days and not being able to attend will have a social impact.
Clevedon town council chairman Mr Morgan said: "This is something that is beyond our control at this moment in time, all we can do is apologise.
"We've tried everything to avert the situation and spent several weeks trying to get round out problems [but] its not proving easy to resolve."
Mr Francis-Pester said he is threatening legal action against the council over the way he claims he has been treated.
