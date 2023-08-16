Trial date set for alleged latex suit incident in Somerset
- Published
A man accused of offences relating to someone wearing a black latex suit and mask in public will stand trial later this year.
Joshua Hunt, 32, of Claverham, North Somerset, has denied two charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress under the Public Order Act.
They relate to calls made to police on 7 and 9 May by females driving at night in Bleadon, Somerset.
A half-day trial is set for 27 October at Bristol Magistrates' Court.
Previous hearings have heard that female motorists reported to the police seeing a man in a black costume.
Mr Hunt was released on unconditional bail until the trial.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.