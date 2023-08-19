Sinkhole and asbestos finds delay improvements to Somerset roads
A major roadworks scheme in a Somerset town has been delayed after a sinkhole appeared and asbestos was found.
Somerset Council announced multiple improvements to different roads in and around Bruton between 17 July and 27 August.
On the first day of work, asbestos was found on the High Street under a traffic island and a week later a sinkhole appeared.
A council spokesperson said it's doing everything possible to finish the work.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), other complications have included utilities found too close to the surface and the discovery of an historic drainage system.
Under the revised programmes of roadworks, the High Street will close on Sunday between 09:30 BST and 17.00 until 1 September.
A planned resurfacing scheme on Patwell Street will take place on 24 August between 18.00 and 23.30.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout and a diversion will be in place.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, has thanked the people of Bruton for their patience and cooperation.
He said: "We appreciate this has been challenging for all concerned."
"These works have not been easy to deliver for a variety of reasons, but the team is working as swiftly and as safely as they can to get everything done, and to bring disruption to traffic in Bruton to an end."
The improvements to Bruton's road network are due to be completed on Friday 1 September.
