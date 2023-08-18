Plan for 700 allotments near Abbots Leigh voted down
- Published
Plans by a private company to build 700 allotments in a village near Bristol have been voted down.
North Somerset Council rejected Roots Allotments' application for a certificate of lawful development.
Roots argued it should be able to get the certificate because the land for the allotments on the edge of Abbots Leigh was "simply changing from one type of agriculture to another".
Roots co-founder Christian Samuel said they felt "extremely let down".
He added they would apply again for a certificate of lawful development, this time without the planned car parking, as soon as this week, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He added that 68% of the people who had signed up for plots were not planning to drive to the site.
Around 600 people have already signed up for the allotments.
Mr Samuel said: "We have just got to fight for these 600 people because we feel extremely let down.
"I'm just very disappointed in North Somerset Council. They totally disregarded all of that and sided with the very wealthy locals."
He added that the company had given refunds to anyone who had asked for them.
Planning committee member, Stuart McQuillian, the councillor for neighbouring Long Ashton, said: "I have consistently said there is some merit in this application, but that a full planning application is required to assess and address issues such as highways safety and ecology.
"I therefore welcome the unanimous decision by the planning committee today to refuse the request for a certificate of lawful development."
Chair of Abbots Leigh Parish Council, Simon Talbot-Ponsonby, added: "The residents of Abbots Leigh and Leigh Woods are very relieved at this decision."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk