Avon and Somerset sexual abuse victim support group gets £1m fund
A rape and sexual assault support alliance been awarded more than £1m in government funds.
The Avon and Somerset Sexual Violence Therapies Alliance (Alliance) has received £1,193,923 from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).
The bid was the largest grant awarded by the MoJ from its Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund.
Deputy Police Crime Commissioner Claire Hiscott lauded the group but said there are still "obstacles to overcome".
"Including addressing waiting times and the short-term fund model," she added.
The Alliance - which also includes The Bridge Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), The Southmead Project and Womankind - provides a range of support to those who have experienced rape and sexual assault.
"As commissioners, which is a group spanning health, police, criminal justice and local authorities, we all have a stake in securing the best outcomes for survivors of these crimes," Ms Hiscott said.
"A massive well done to partners from Alliance."
Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support CEO Claire Bloor said she is "thrilled" for the support.
"These vital funds will allow our partnership to thrive, funding us to deliver trauma-informed, inclusive, and accessible services for survivors of all ages and genders across the region," she said."Our services listen, believe and support, providing safe environments that prevent re-traumatisation where victims-survivors can safely disclose, explore, and understand their experience, enabling them to heal and progress in their lives."