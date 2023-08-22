Locals urged to shape journeys between Bath and Bristol
People who live between two cities are being urged to help shape public transport in their area.
Residents along the route between Bath and Bristol are being encouraged to take part in a six-week consultation of early plans for the A4.
The proposals by the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) include changes to the Keynsham bypass.
Aiming to cut traffic, they are part of a £540 million programme to improve public transport across the region.
The project, being worked on with Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES), also includes introducing cycling and walking routes and transforming the current Bath Road in Brislington and Totterdown with cycle and bus lanes.
Potential new cycle and bus lanes between West of England areas like Totterdown to Saltford are also being considered.
The consultation is open until 1 October 2023.
