Doctor Who exhibition to celebrate show's anniversary
A Doctor Who exhibition is coming to a North Somerset museum to celebrate the programme's 60th anniversary.
Weston Museum will host Adventures in Time and Space - 60 Years of Doctor Who Art in November.
Items from across the show's history will be displayed - from first Doctor William Hartnell's series to that of latest star Ncuti Gatwa.
"The exhibition will unfold like the pages of a well-worn book," said museum director Becky Walsh.
The exhibition will display iconic book covers, VHS video covers, annuals, comics, graphic novels, digital art and even a painting which made its debut on the show itself.
It is claimed to be the largest collection of original and digital art from the programme ever shown in one location.
From the classic era which was screened from 1963 to 1989, to the modern reboot since 2005, the exhibition hopes to be a "heart-warming journey for Whovians of all generations".
"Hold onto your sonic screwdrivers as we journey back to the roots of the longest-running sci-fi extravaganza known to humanity," added Ms Walsh.
Organisers say they have rounded up items for the exhibition from private art collectors and dedicated fans.