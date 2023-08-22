Up to 100 homes proposed for neighbouring sites in Wells
Almost 100 homes could be built on neighbouring sites if plans for Wells are approved.
Gleeson Land Ltd is trying to build 50 homes on a site north of Elm Close, after their first proposal for 68 homes was refused in 2020.
This comes as Wells LVA LLP and Little Burcott Ltd have put forward outline proposals for a further 47 homes between Elm Close and Gypsy Lane.
A decision on both plans is expected from Somerset Council by Christmas.
The Gleeson site, known as New House Farm, lies opposite the Priory Fields development which is being delivered jointly by Bovis Homes and Taylor Wimpey.
The planned properties at the Gleeson site would range from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses, with 20 of the 50 planned homes being affordable.
Out of the 47 homes planned for the other proposed site to the south, 19 would be affordable - the equivalent of 40% of all properties.
