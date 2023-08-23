Motorcyclist dies after Blagdon crash on B3134
A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a crash with a car.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the B3134 in Blagdon, near Bristol, on Tuesday night following a report of a collision.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and has received treatment, police said.
Officers urged anybody who may have additional information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
