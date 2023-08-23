A36 and A366 closed after aircraft hits power lines near Bath
Two roads have been closed after an aircraft hit power lines near Bath.
The lines came down across the road on the A36 near the turning for Farleigh Hungerford, causing a field fire.
The A36 is closed between the Beckington roundabout and the A366 Farleigh Road. The A366 is also closed between Bath Rd, Norton St Phillip, and the A36.
Nobody is thought to be seriously injured and the fire is now under control.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened around 14:10 BST after a light aircraft collided with a pylon in a field.
They asked motorists to avoid the area and said the roads could be closed for 12 hours.
The spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a road closure after a power cable came down onto the A366 Farleigh Road near its junction with the A36.
"The pilot and sole occupant of the plane is not believed to have suffered any significant injury. The Air Accident Investigation Board has been notified."
A small number of properties in the area are without power.
Wiltshire Police, South Western Ambulance Service (SWAST) and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (DWFR) are also in attendance.
A spokesperson for DWFR said: "We were advised of a field fire at Farleigh Road, Norton St Philip at 2.12pm this afternoon and have had two fire crews, from Trowbridge and Bradford on Avon, plus a water carrier from Wilton, assisting our colleagues from Devon & Somerset FRS."
They explained the fire was under control and some appliances remained on scene.
A spokesperson for the SWAST said: "We were called at 14:09 to an incident involving a small aircraft in the Hinton Charterhouse area.
"We sent a double-crewed land ambulance, an air ambulance and an operations officer to the scene."
