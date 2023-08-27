Midsomer Norton buildings dubbed 'festering boil' to stay up
Industrial buildings described as a "festering boil" will not be knocked down, planners have decided.
The disused units in Midsomer Norton would have been demolished under plans to make space for a new development.
However, among the buildings was a historic former brewery, which led to the proposal to be rejected.
The Bath and North East Somerset Council's planning committee voted to refuse permission, going against the recommendation of officers.
Midsomer Norton Real Estates had sought permission to clear the site and replace the old Welton, Bibby and Baron factory buildings with new landscaping.
'Limited heritage value'
The works though would have necessitated the demolition of a 19th Century former brewery, which is a non-designated heritage asset.
The façade of the building would have been rebuilt to keep some of the character of the road, although to a reduced height.
Midsomer Norton councillor Mike Moxham was one of several people to address the meeting on 23 August, urging members of the committee not to turn down the plans.
He said: "The brewery is of very limited heritage value. It's a disgusting end of the town. It needs to be brought up to standard."
But Jane Lewis, a former councillor on both the town council and Bath and North East Somerset Council, said demolishing the brewery would go against council planning policies.
"Carbon emissions caused by demolition and rebuild are higher than those generated by retention and reuse," she added.
Councillor Eleanor Jackson, who seconded the motion to refuse the plan, said: "The applicant could come in within six months with a modified application and that might very well address the problems."
