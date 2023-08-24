Somerset plane crash witness acts to keep drivers safe
A man who was first on the scene of a plane crash blocked the road with his van to keep other drivers safe.
The plane - whose pilot escaped serious injury - struck power lines that came down across the A36 near Farleigh Hungerford.
Delivery driver Robin Wilmott saw the aircraft crash at about 14:15 BST on Wednesday.
"I heard a loud noise... and saw a plane that was surprisingly low down," Mr Wilmott said.
"It landed upside down and seeing that was really strange."
Mr Wilmott immediately stopped his van and blocked the road to make sure other vehicles would not hit the power lines, before heading to the crash site.
"I didn't know what I was going to find, it could be horrific," he said.
"But I found the pilot already on the ground. I spoke to him and he said he was fine."
He said he saw several small fires break out across the field.
Mr Wilmott, who works for Tesco, called emergency services and put out the fire with a portable extinguisher from his van.
"Once I'd finished my call and checked all was in hand, I left the scene to continue my job," he said.
Avon and Somerset Police, Wiltshire Police, South Western Ambulance Service and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene.
Nobody is thought to have suffered serious injury.
