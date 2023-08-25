Arrest after Somerset Council minibuses destroyed by fire
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after seven council-owned minibuses were destroyed by fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to a Somerset Council vehicle compound in Silk Mills Lane at about 01:50 BST on 24 August.
Avon and Somerset Police arrested a man later the same day on suspicion of arson and he has since been released on conditional bail.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Somerset Council operates a park and ride transport system from the site.
It said services had not been affected and any wider impact had been reduced because of the school holidays.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.