Yeovil Refresh team asks for patience over town regeneration
Groups behind the Yeovil Refresh Project say the end is in sight for regeneration works in the town.
Yeovil Refresh is a large redevelopment project, which Somerset Council says will "provide a town centre for the 21st century".
Jo Reynolds, president of Yeovil's chamber of commerce, said that in a year Yeovil would be a "perfectly formed town".
A spokesperson for the council said the work should be done by November.
But the scheme has been hit by several delays.
Work started in 2019, with contractor Midas invited to lead the project.
Since 2019 changes have been made to Westminster Street, The Borough, upper Middle Street (including Wine Street), Middle Street (East), Middle Street (West) and The Triangle.
New walking and cycling routes have been added and the council has improved the public transport link to Pen Mill and Yeovil Junction railway stations.
"Keep the faith, nobody foresaw the pandemic," said Ms Reynolds.
"Would we like it to be done sooner and finished now? Absolutely.
"But do I believe we will have an absolutely vibrant town in a year? Yes I do."
She went on to make an analogy involving eggs. "We're in an omelette-making situation here. We've cracked all the eggs, we're in the process of whisking them all up and - very shortly, within the next year - we should have a perfectly formed omelette for a town. It sounds a bit weird when you say it like that."
Councillor Adam Dance, who is on the executive board at Somerset Council, said roadworks and delays have put people off visiting the town. He also said that better communication was needed on the progress that is being made.
"[The regeneration work] has put people off coming to Yeovil," he said. "We must be positive. We've got to get together and support our businesses. They need our support now more than ever before.
"Yes, there are a lot of roadworks. But it is a great thing for Yeovil that we have had this money from central government."
Yeovil has received £9.75m from the Future High Streets Fund.
"A lot of this [work] will be done by November," he added.
