Bruton roadworks 'devastating' for business, say Somerset traders
Traders say roadworks over the summer have been "devastating" for their businesses.
Somerset Council has been working on road improvements in Bruton, Somerset, since 17 July.
"My transactions have dropped 60% year-on-year because the footfall has dropped," said Nicky Mendoza, who runs shop Rose & Lyons.
The council has apologised and said work had been delayed by a series of "unforeseen complications".
These included a sinkhole, the discovery of historic drainage channels and asbestos which needed to be safely removed.
'Laughable'
Ms Mendoza said the roadworks hit her business just as she had recovered from Covid.
"The signage has been so appalling, and people haven't known if the roads are open or closed.
"Now we're told works will go on until the middle of October.
"They have not thought through the effect on businesses. It's not an improvement at all, it's laughable," she said.
Karen Dumine, from Bruton Chamber of Commerce, called the roadworks a "nightmare."
"Some of the chamber members said they've had just one or two people visiting per day.
"Bruton is a holiday destination, so this is the busiest time for businesses and people just aren't coming to visit," she said.
Somerset Council said there was "no easy time to do this work" and it had tried to be flexible.
A council spokesperson said: "We apologise for the disruption but would ask for patience, given the circumstances.
"The High Street had to be closed for the resurfacing and we've tried to be as flexible as we can by lifting it over the Bank Holiday period.
"These works also include essential repairs by Wales and West Utilities who are using our closure.
"There's no easy time to do this work but getting all of this done now saves disruption once schools are back and traffic levels return to normal levels."
