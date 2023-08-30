Weston-super-Mare Old Town Quarry closed due to safety concerns
- Published
A beauty spot has been shut to the public due to structural issues with buildings on the site.
The Old Town Quarry in Weston-super-Mare has been closed due to health and safety risks, North Somerset Council (NSC) said.
The council will demolish a structure known as the "stone crushing building" on the site in the autumn.
It said it would carry out surveys to confirm what works may be needed for the site to safely re-open.
The site is home to an artists' community and a cafe.
Councillor Mike Solomon said: "Weston's Old Town Quarry is a significant asset in the town's cultural offer.
"As such, we aim to do all we reasonably can to keep it available for current and future generations to enjoy.
"The demolition of the unsafe structure requires that the site is closed, and while that is happening, we'll work with partners with the aim of securing a long-term future for this fantastic location."
'Lovely place'
There is a plan to transfer the site to Weston-super-Mare Town Council, which has agreed a vision and investment package for the location.
The council said the current quarry occupiers had been informed about the closure and safety risks.
NSC said it had worked to identify an alternative site for some of them to work from, and would continue to offer this support to any who had not been able to make alternative arrangements.
Malcolm Nicholson, town clerk of Weston-super-Mare Town Council, said: "The Old Town Quarry is a lovely place and the town council is keen to take it on to secure its long-term future as a community arts and cultural facility.
"We're in discussion with North Somerset Council to seek agreement to transfer the quarry to the town council, and to start repairs and improvements so it can reopen as soon as possible."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk