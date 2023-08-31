Avon and Somerset Police use drones in illegal e-scooter sting
Police are using drones to track down people using e-scooters illegally.
Avon and Somerset Police has launched Operation Broad in Somerset, Bristol, and South Gloucestershire.
A provisional licence is currently needed to use an e-scooter and only ones which are part of council-run schemes can be legally used.
Chief constable Sarah Crew said if people were using them unlawfully, "be assured" the force would have "eyes in the sky."
"You may not see someone following but you may well be spotted and you will expect us to come and find you," she said.
"You might not see us visible, but be assured that we are eyes in the sky."
According to Local Democracy Reporting Service, e-scooters are a bizarre legal minefield.
It is legal to buy an e-scooter, but only to use on private property with the landowner's permission.
'Hazardous for the public'
People also need a provisional licence to use an e-scooter, and they can only be used in places where a bicycle would be.
Speaking at a police performance and accountability board on 30 August, Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford said he often receives letters saying the force "never seems to enforce the law" on this issue.
"Pursuing some of these vehicles — as we have seen examples in other parts of the country — can be quite hazardous for the public, for the riders, but also for the officers pursuing as well. So we need other ways of knowing who is responsible to be able to deal with them and prosecute them."
In addition to e-scooters, the operation is also looking at electric mopeds, which Ms Crew warned could hit speeds of up to 55mph.
"The most recent update we have had is that the legislation on these won't be looked at until at least 2025, so we can expect these council-run rental e-scooter schemes to continue for some time," Ms Crew added.
