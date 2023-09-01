First Bus confirms Bridgwater bus depot will close permanently
- Published
First Bus South has confirmed that the Bridgwater bus depot will close permanently this weekend.
From 3 September all services previously run from Bridgwater will operate from First Bus's other depots across Somerset.
The closure is part of several upcoming changes to bus services across Somerset.
The bus operator said the vast majority of services will be retained with little to no effect on the passengers.
A spokesperson for First Bus said that some key routes will also see peak time improvements as a result of the changes, as well as improved reliability.
Simon Goff, managing director for First Bus South, said: "We have taken the difficult decision to close our Bridgwater depot with immediate effect from this weekend.
"We are operating in extremely challenging circumstances, with rising costs. And while passenger numbers are increasing on some routes, due to current fare promotion schemes, they are still below pre-Covid levels, which is affecting the viability of routes."
Mr Goff said First Bus South will continue to work closely with Somerset Council to deliver bus services for customers in the county.
As a result of the closure, First Bus South says that there will be some changes to timetables from 3 September.
Details of these changes are available on the Buses of Somerset website and First Bus app.