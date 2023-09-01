Taunton man found not guilty of murder by stabbing

Police on Jurston Lane
Lewis Smith died from a single stab wound

A 33-year-old man was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

Nicholas Stutt, 33, of Laburnum Street, Taunton, was found not guilty by the jury at Bristol Crown Court on both charges.

It follows the death of 30-year-old Lewis Smith in Wellington on the morning of Tuesday 7 February after sustaining a single stab wound.

Mr Stutt had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

