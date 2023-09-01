Death of man found in river in Bath 'not suspicious'
Police have concluded their enquiries following the death of a man found in a river.
A 59-year-old man from Wiltshire was found in the River Avon in Bath, in the morning of Tuesday 22 August.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and is now a matter for the coroner, police said. His family have been contacted.
Officers said they would like to thank everyone who contacted them with information.
