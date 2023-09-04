Blood pressure monitors now available at Somerset libraries
People are being encouraged to take home blood pressure monitors with their books from their local library.
The NHS is loaning out the monitors to try and help prevent heart attacks and strokes, as it warns one in three adults in the UK have high blood pressure but many will not realise it.
Every Somerset library now has a blood pressure monitor for members to borrow.
"Getting your blood pressure tested could save your life," said Dr Michael Marsh, from NHS England South West.
Identifying an extra 83,700 people in the south-west of England with high blood pressure could prevent 503 heart attacks and 749 strokes, saving the NHS approximately £14m, NHS England says.
Dr Marsh said: "High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if left untreated, it increases problems such as heart attacks and strokes. Having an opportunity to find it out and prevent those really severe diseases is just vital.
"People might think it's only older people in their 70s and 80s who are going to have raised blood pressure, but it does occur in younger people.
"As a screening, it makes sense to focus on people over 40 because from that age onwards, the rate of people who have it starts to increase significantly," he added.
Monitors will also be available at community pharmacies and many sports venues throughout September.
Dr Solomon Lebese, a GP in Somerset, said: "It's scary to think it's preventable, and the illnesses, or the consequences of having high blood pressure, are also preventable.
"The bedrock of management is lifestyle management; so stopping smoking, exercising, reducing the amount of alcohol, losing weight, sleeping well, all of those are really good for reducing blood pressure."
The campaign is being supported by charity Blood Pressure UK as part of its Know Your Numbers! week taking place until Sunday.
Orla Dunn, consultant in public health at Somerset County Council, said: "Every single library has at least one machine.
"Anyone who's a member can borrow one for free for a fortnight, take it home, and measure your own blood pressure.
"If you get a higher reading, take two readings, morning and evening, over seven days. Put those all down on a recording sheet and return your blood pressure as an average to your GP."
