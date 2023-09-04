Developer tries again over Shepton Mallet new homes
A second attempt is being made to build homes on the edge of a town.
The Pegasus Planning Group applied in May 2022 to build 22 homes on Westway Lane in Shepton Mallet, including seven affordable properties.
Mendip District Council refused the plans, criticising the lack of public open space, possible tree loss and the lack of a local phosphates solution.
A second application has now been submitted, reducing the number of homes to 18 and creating a 'pocket park'.
The new homes will be constructed on the western side of Westway Lane, with an attenuation pond being created at the northern end to reduce the risk of flooding.
The new pocket park will be in the centre of the development though it will not include any children's play equipment.
A spokesman for the developer said they believed the scheme had been designed with a sense of ownership in mind.
The original application was refused after it was criticised for the lack of public open space within the masterplan, the possible loss of nearby trees and the lack of a local phosphates solution.
Somerset Council is expected to make a decision on the new plans before Christmas.
