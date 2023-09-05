Somerset teens swim English Channel to save Wivey Pool
- Published
Five teenagers have started their charity swim across the English Channel after it was delayed due to injuries.
The Wivey Wildcats team is raising money for Wivey Pool, which could be forced to close due to rising costs.
The much loved Somerset outdoor pool, which opened in 1927, needs to raise £100,000 to help cut costs by switching to green energy.
Trustee Hamish McCarthy said the waters are "bumpier than expected" but hopes they finish the feat within 14 hours.
The teenagers started the swim across the 34 km (21 mile) stretch of water between Dover and Calais around 03:00 BST and will complete it in a relay for an hour at a time.
The team attempted the challenge in July but one swimmer sustained an injury which put their plans on hold.
Mr McCarthy said the swimmers started at Hove and were swept a little north near the halfway mark due to wind.
"It's a little more bumpy than we expected to tell you the truth," he said
"These children are absolutely fantastic. I don't think I've ever met such resilient, strong children."
The swimmers hope to raise £15,000 and Mr McCarthy said they have so far raised £5,000 which is "already an amazing achievement".
"Hopefully the money will help us save Wivey Pool. Most of the children here learned to swim there," he said.
"It's a great asset to the local community. It has a fantastic legacy and these children want to make it so that perhaps another generation can use it for the next 96 years," he added.
He said the children are "determined" and have not let any of the jellyfish they have encountered stop them.
