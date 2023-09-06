Bath Ring of Steel: Upper Borough Walls to close
Another city centre street is set to close for months while anti-terrorism security bollards are installed.
Upper Borough Walls in Bath will be the latest route to have the security measure, which aims to protect crowds from potential vehicle attacks.
The road will be part of a zone, dubbed the "Ring of Steel", which will restrict vehicular access.
Bollards have already been installed in York Street, while work began in Cheap Street and Hot Bath Street in May.
Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) wants to protect busy areas in the city centre using retractable bollards.
The measures are being brought in after a National Counter Terrorism Security Office report identified areas around Bath Abbey and the Roman Baths as crowded areas requiring protection from the potential for terrorist attacks with vehicles.
The cost, which had been originally estimated at £2.2m spiralled to over £7m earlier this year due to goods and labour shortages and high inflation.
The Upper Borough Walls closure will begin on 26 September for the first phase, which is due to finish in November. The council said further works will then resume in January 2024 and the process will take another five months to complete, according the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The road will be closed between Union Street and Northgate Street, but Blue Badge holders and other exempt vehicles will still be able to access and park in the secure zone between 10am and 6pm.
Pedestrian and wheelchair access will remain along Upper Borough Walls while the street is shut, and traders and customers will still be able to access shops.
Bath and North East Somerset Council cabinet member for transport, Manda Rigby, said: "There is still access using the diversion route and we will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.
"The way the works are progressing are complex and this means some arrangements may change so we will endeavour to keep everyone informed as much as we can."
A drop-in information and feedback session in the Roman Baths will be held on 7 September.
