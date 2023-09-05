Pittards: Famous leather company enters administration
A world-famous leather company, which makes gloves for the Royal Family and emergency services, has gone into administration.
Pittards, which makes leather goods in Yeovil, has appointed the accountancy firm Ernst & Young to try to sell the business.
The firm was founded in 1826 and employs 150 staff in the UK and 900 in Ethiopia.
In August, the firm filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.
The company said the recent pound crash, rising interest rates and inflation have caused difficulties.
